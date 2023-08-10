Left Menu

8 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 10-08-2023 15:10 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 14:58 IST
8 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least eight people were killed and over 10 injured after two vehicles collided in Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday, authorities said.

The accident occurred when a passenger van was on its way to Bhakkar from Mian Channu in the Punjab district, some 300 km from Lahore, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Muhammad Farooq said.

The passenger van collided head-on with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, he said.

The fatal accident led to the death of seven passengers on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Six passengers are critically injured.

According to the authorities, the apparent cause of the accident was overspeeding, authorities said.

The caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed grief over the loss of human lives in the accident and directed the health department to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023