8 killed, 10 injured in road accident in Pakistan's Punjab province

At least eight people were killed and over 10 injured after two vehicles collided in Pakistan's Punjab province on Thursday, authorities said.

The accident occurred when a passenger van was on its way to Bhakkar from Mian Channu in the Punjab district, some 300 km from Lahore, Rescue 1122 spokesperson Muhammad Farooq said.

The passenger van collided head-on with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction, he said.

The fatal accident led to the death of seven passengers on the spot while another succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Six passengers are critically injured.

According to the authorities, the apparent cause of the accident was overspeeding, authorities said.

The caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed grief over the loss of human lives in the accident and directed the health department to provide the best medical facilities to the injured.

