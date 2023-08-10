UK retailer Wilko collapses into administration

British retailer Wilko said on Thursday it had entered into administration, putting 12,000 jobs at risk.

"We left no stone unturned when it came to preserving this incredible business but must concede that with regret, we’ve no choice but to take the difficult decision to enter into administration," Wilko boss Mark Jackson said.

