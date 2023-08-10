Weakening of Egypt's currency to raise debt-to-GDP ratio to 95.6% in 2022/23

The weakening of the Egyptian currency against the U.S. dollar is expected to increase the debt-to-GDP ratio to 95.6% for the financial year 2022/23, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The decline in the value of the (Egyptian) pound against the dollar led to an increase in the value of government debt by EGP 1.3 trillion, or 13.1% of GDP," the ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)