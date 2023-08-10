Left Menu

J-K: Tricolour hoisted atop iconic Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar

Asked about the developmental works underway for several months in the Lal Chowk area the commercial hub of the city, Khan said the project is in its final stage and will be inaugurated before Independence Day.We have almost finished the work at Lal Chowk it is a matter of four-five days more.

J-K: Tricolour hoisted atop iconic Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar
A Tricolour was hoisted on the newly-renovated iconic ‘Ghanta Ghar’ here on Thursday, as the city is preparing for the Independence Day celebrations, officials said. The famous clock tower in the heart of the city was renovated recently under the Srinagar Smart City Project. The 'Tiranga' was hoisted atop the clock tower on Thursday morning to celebrate the country’s 76th Independence Day, the officials said. Speaking to PTI, Athar Amir Khan, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Srinagar Smart City Project, said the hoisting of the national flag was a historic moment for the city. “Ghanta Ghar and Lal Chowk Srinagar are very iconic places which are being decorated by Tiranga under the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav campaign,” Khan said. Several places across the city and the Union Territory are being decorated as people are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav by taking out Tiranga rallies, he added.

Asked about the developmental works underway for several months in the Lal Chowk area – the commercial hub of the city, Khan said the project is in its final stage and will be inaugurated before Independence Day.

“We have almost finished the work at Lal Chowk; it is a matter of four-five days more. The finishing touches, which include installation, light fittings, etc. are being done. We will finish the entire work before August 15 and it will be inaugurated before that,” he said.

