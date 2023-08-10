Left Menu

Fire hits grain silos at French Atlantic port

More than 80 firefighters fought a huge blaze at grain silos in the French Atlantic port of La Rochelle on Thursday, disrupting shipping activity at one of France's biggest grain export terminals. The fire started on a conveyor belt at around 8:00 a.m. Cereal loading activity had been suspended at La Pallice due to the security zone established by firefighters, two shipping sources said. La Rochelle port referred queries to the local prefecture.

10-08-2023
  • Country:
  • France

More than 80 firefighters fought a huge blaze at grain silos in the French Atlantic port of La Rochelle on Thursday, disrupting shipping activity at one of France's biggest grain export terminals.

The fire started on a conveyor belt at around 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) and spread to four grain silos operated by SICA Atlantique, the local prefecture said. Staff from SICA Atlantique and neighbouring companies in the terminal were evacuated and no injuries were reported, it said.

The fire had been brought under control and had not reached compartments containing stored grain, a representative of SICA Atlantique said. France is the European Union's biggest grain producer and the cereal terminal at La Rochelle, known as La Pallice, is an important export outlet as it handles larger panamax vessels.

The port has loaded a large amount of barley for China this summer as the harvest has arrived, though the current loading schedule was light, according to port data compiled by Refinitiv. Cereal loading activity had been suspended at La Pallice due to the security zone established by firefighters, two shipping sources said.

La Rochelle port referred queries to the local prefecture.

