Southwest Airlines increases number of flights to Hawaii

Southwest Airlines said on Thursday it is increasing the number of flights to Hawaii in response to the Maui wildfires.

At least 36 people have died after wildfires, fanned by winds from a faraway hurricane, devastated much of the resort city Lahaina on Hawaii's Maui island, the Maui County said in a statement late on Wednesday.

