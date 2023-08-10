Left Menu

Moody's cuts ratings of Chinese developer Country Garden

Moody's forecast a negative ratings outlook for Country Garden, citing uncertainty over China's biggest privately owned developer's ability to service its debt obligations. Country Garden said on Tuesday that it has missed two dollar bond coupon payments due on Aug. 6 totalling $22.5 million, slipping into repayment troubles.

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2023 17:19 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 17:19 IST
Moody's cuts ratings of Chinese developer Country Garden

Ratings agency Moody's on Thursday downgraded Chinese developer Country Garden's corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B1, citing heightened liquidity and refinancing risks.

Caa1 rating is a level that signals a very high credit risk, according to the ratings agency's website. Moody's forecast a negative ratings outlook for Country Garden, citing uncertainty over China's biggest privately owned developer's ability to service its debt obligations.

Country Garden said on Tuesday that it has missed two dollar bond coupon payments due on Aug. 6 totalling $22.5 million, slipping into repayment troubles. Moody's also reduced its forecast for the company's contracted sales for 2023 due to increased market concerns over the company's liquidity and financial positions.

"The company is also likely to increase its reliance on secured debt because of the deterioration in its credit quality. As a result, the expected recovery rate for senior unsecured claims at the holding company will be lower," Moody's said. Moody's ratings change comes at a time when China's giant property sector is seeing a string of debt defaults by cash-squeezed developers, with China Evergrande Group, the world's most indebted property developer, at the centre of the crisis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree on common goal

Brazil: Amazon nations launch alliance to protect rainforest, fail to agree ...

 Brazil
2
Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; Abbott India posts 41% rise in Q1 profit on strong sales and more

Health News Roundup: WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'; ...

 Global
3
Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

Trump vows to launch 'largest domestic deportation operation’ if elected

 United States
4
Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan crisis

Health conditions worsen as 4 million people forcibly displaced by Sudan cri...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023