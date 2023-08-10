Air India is not just another biz for us, it is passion: Tata Sons Chairman

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said the best of artificial intelligence and machine learning will be deployed at Air India and asserted that the airline is not just yet another business for the group.

Speaking at an event here to unveil the new brand identity and aircraft livery of Air India, he said the focus is on upgrading all human resources aspects at the airline.

There is a lot of hard work needed but the path is clear for the airline, Chandrasekaran, who is also the Chairman of Air India said.

There is ''caring criticism'' and our commitment is getting stronger, he said and added that the airline is not just another business but a passion, a national mission.

“We are focusing on upgrading all human resources aspects of the airline. Our fleet requires a lot of work. While we have ordered one of the largest fleet orders, it will take time. ''In the meantime, we have to refurbish our current fleet at an acceptable level. Our aim is to have the best of machine learning and the best of AI in Air India than any other airline,'' Chandrasekaran said.

Tata Group took control of Air India in January last year.

