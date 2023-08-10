Left Menu

Maharashtra: One killed, seven injured as truck hits several vehicles due to brake failure

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:22 IST
Maharashtra: One killed, seven injured as truck hits several vehicles due to brake failure
  • Country:
  • India

One person was killed and at least seven others suffered injuries after a truck rammed into several vehicles due to a brake failure in Pune city of Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The accident, which occurred in the morning, led to a pile-up on the Katraj-Kondhwa Road, an official said.

''A truck suffered a brake failure, due to which it dashed eight other vehicles near the Kondhwa crematorium on the Katraj-Kondhwa road,'' he said.

One 43-year-old man, identified as Prashant Chore, was killed in the accident and seven others sustained injuries, he added. The injured were admitted to a nearby hospital, he said.

An offence against the truck driver was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said inspector Santosh Sonawane of Kondhwa police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023