US opens new investigation into fatal Tesla crash in Virginia

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 20:49 IST
U.S. auto safety regulators said Thursday they are opening a new special crash investigation into a fatal accident in Virginia involving a Tesla Model Y suspected of relying on advanced driver assistance systems.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it is probing a July 21 fatal crash in which the driver of a Tesla died after striking a tractor-trailer truck in Warrenton, Virginia. Since 2016, the U.S. auto safety regulator has opened more than three dozen Tesla special crash investigations in cases where driver systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used, with 23 crash deaths reported through Tuesday.

