Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL87 BIZ-2NDLD RBI RBI keeps interest rates unchanged in hawkish policy Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday left its key interest rates unchanged for a third straight meeting but signalled tighter policy if food prices continue to drive inflation higher.

DEL80 BIZ-RBI LD-DAS Shaktikanta Das sounds more hawkish, hikes CRR to suck out over Rs 1 lakh cr excess liquidity Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday raised the cash reserve ratio in an incremental 10 per cent in proportion to banks' liquidity, a move that will suck out over Rs 1 lakh crore from the system.

DEL84 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets fall post RBI monetary policy decision Mumbai: Benchmark equity indices declined on Thursday post the RBI monetary policy, dragged down by banking counters, after the unexpected announcement of reducing cash in the financial system DEL116 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee rebounds 19 paise to 82.66 against dollar as RBI takes out excess liquidity New Delhi: The rupee gained 19 paise to close at 82.66 against the US dollar on Thursday after the Reserve Bank announced measures to take out excess liquidity from the banking system and kept its key interest rates unchanged.

DEL70 BIZ-RBI-INFLATION May need to go beyond keeping Arjuna's eye to tame inflation: RBI Guv Mumbai: ''We have to stand in readiness to go beyond keeping Arjuna's eye to deploying policy instruments, if necessary'' to contain inflation, said Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday.

DCM13 BIZ-RBI-UPI RBI raises per transaction limit for UPI Lite to Rs 500 from Rs 200 to promote digital transaction Mumbai: Reserve Bank on Thursday proposed to increase the per transaction payment limit to Rs 500 for UPI Lite in offline mode and announced other measures to further deepen the reach and use of digital payments in the country.

DEL46 BIZ-RBI-LOAN Home loan, other borrowers can switch to fixed-rate regime: RBI Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Thursday said it will come out with a framework allowing borrowers to switch to fixed interest rate from floating interest rate, a move that would provide relief to borrowers of home, auto and other loans reeling under the impact of high interest rate.

DEL77 BIZ-NCLT-ZEE-SONY NCLT approves Zee-Sony merger, paves way for creation of USD 10 bn media giant Mumbai: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Thursday allowed the merger of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and Culver Max Entertainment (earlier known as Sony Pictures Networks India).

DEL68 BIZ-CELEBRITY-ENDORSEMENT Disclosure or disclaimer must for celebrities, influencers endorsing as health experts: Govt New Delhi: The government said ''disclosure or disclaimer'' is must for celebrities, influencers and virtual influencers while endorsing as health experts or medical practitioners as it issued additional guidelines on Thursday.

DEL82 RS-SITHARAMAN-TOMATO Govt taking steps to control price rise, tomatoes being imported from Nepal: Sitharaman New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said the government is taking steps to control inflation and as part of the measures tomatoes are being imported from Nepal to meet the demand and check prices.

DEL81 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold declines Rs 250 to Rs 59,800/10 gms; silver tumbles Rs 300 New Delhi: Gold price declined Rs 250 to Rs 59,800 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid weak cues in the overseas market, according to HDFC Securities.

