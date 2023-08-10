Left Menu

Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2023 21:14 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 21:14 IST
Virgin Galactic on Thursday blasted three tourists to the edge of space aboard its air-launched VSS Unity spaceplane, a live stream showed, the Richard Brandon-founded company's second commercial mission as it starts routine flights.

The rocket-powered VSS Unity craft dropped from the carrier plane over New Mexico around 9:20 a.m. local time and blasted its four passengers, a company instructor and three tourists, to an altitude of roughly 55 miles (88.51 km).

