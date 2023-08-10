Left Menu

Nearly 1,100 penalised for traffic violations, 500 for drinking in public places in Noida

Nearly 1,100 people were penalised for flouting traffic rules and more than 500 were issued challans for consuming liquor in public places in Noida and Greater Noida in a crackdown by the police, officials said on Thursday.A special operation was carried out on Wednesday night on the instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, they said.

A special operation was carried out on Wednesday night on the instructions of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh, they said. Additional CP Anand Kulkarni supervised the crackdown for which 114 teams were strategically stationed across the three police zones -- Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida -- of the district, a police spokesperson said.

''During the law enforcement campaign, a resounding message was sent, as a total of 1,088 challans were issued under the Motor Vehicles Act for various traffic violations. The police took a firm stance against public consumption of alcohol, registering action against 524 individuals found consuming liquor in public spaces. Additionally, 19 vehicles were seized due to non-compliance of traffic rules and regulations,'' the spokesperson said. ''The operation targeted the rampant disregard for traffic regulations, particularly emphasising the grave issue of drunk driving. The operation was aimed at curtailing unsafe road behaviours, ensuring the safety of citizens and promoting responsible driving practices,'' the official said.

The police also appealed to the public to exercise prudence while driving and adhere to all traffic regulations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

