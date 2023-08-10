Air India unveils new brand identity, aircraft livery

Air India on Thursday unveiled a new brand identity 'The Vista' inspired by the peak of the golden window frame that signifies ''limitless possibilities'' and a new aircraft livery, nearly one-and-a-half years after Tata Group started piloting the carrier.

And the iconic Maharaja logo will remain at the airline, which has embarked on an ambitious transformation plan, including placing orders for 470 planes.

The new look re-imagines the iconic Indian window shape, historically used by Air India, into a gold window frame that becomes central to the new brand design system. It symbolises a 'Window of Possibilities', according to a release.

Air India's new logo symbol 'The Vista' is inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future, it said.

''The new Air India is bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service,'' Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said.

The airline said the new aircraft livery and design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, and gold highlights as well as a chakra-inspired pattern.

''It also boasts a striking new custom-made 'Air India Sans' font, marrying confidence with warmth to position Air India as premium, inclusive, and accessible,'' the release said.

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the new logo, signified by that historically used window, the peak of the golden window, it signifies limitless possibilities, progressiveness, confidence and all of that.

They were speaking at an event in the national capital to unveil the new brand identity and aircraft livery, Travellers will begin to see the new logo throughout their journey starting December 2023, when the airline's first A350 enters the fleet in the new livery, according to the airline.

The new brand identity has been designed in partnership with the brand transformation company FutureBrand.

''The rumours of his demise have been greatly exaggerated... the Maharaja will be there,'' Wilson said.

While mentioning that the airline has a long way to go, he also said it has embarked on a great journey.

''Colours, patterns, shapes and how they come together and what they represent matter, but our actions speak so much louder. We are in the midst of a total transformation to reimagine the role of India's flagship airline,'' Wilson said. The airline aims to fly an entirely new long haul fleet by the end of 2026.

There will also be a phased launch of new Air India website, mobile app, loyalty programme and refitted interiors.

Chandrasekaran, also the Chairman of Air India, said the best of artificial intelligence and machine learning will be deployed at Air India and emphasised that the airline is not just another business for the group but a passion and a national mission.

Tata Group took control of loss-making Air India in January 2022.

Earlier this year, Air India placed orders for 470 aircraft from Airbus and Boeing at USD 70 billion (based on published list prices). The deliveries of the new planes will start from November this year.

As part of its transformation plan, the airline is leasing and buying 20 wide-body aircraft this year. Besides, a USD 400 million programme to completely refurbish the interiors of its legacy fleet of 43 widebody aircraft will commence in the middle of next year.

By March 2024, the carrier expects that 33 per cent of its wide-body fleet will be upgraded.

'Taxi', the first phase of the transformation plan Vihaan.AI, which focussed on ''addressing legacy issues of the airline at scale and laying the foundation for future growth'' has concluded. The second phase 'Take Off', -- that will focus on developing the platforms, processes and systems needed to build toward excellence -- is progressing now.

