New CBDT members allocated charges

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 10-08-2023 22:56 IST
New CBDT members allocated charges
Almost a month after four new members were appointed to the Central Board of Direct Taxes, an official order was issued on Thursday allocating specific charges to them. The CBDT (CBDT) the administrative body for the Income Tax Department that is tasked to collect revenue under various direct tax categories like personal income tax, corporate tax and others.

Among the four new members, Pravin Kumar has been given the charge of Member (Income Tax and Revenue), Harinder Bir Singh Gill of Member (Tax Payer Services), Sanjai Kumar Verma as Member (Systems and Faceless Schemes) and Ravi Agrawal and been allocated the charge of Member (Administration), as per the order accessed by PTI.

They were appointed to the CBDT as members on July 5.

The charge of Member (Legislation) and Member (Audit and Judicial) has been allocated to Pragya Sahay Saksena and Subashree Anantakrishnan, both 1987 batch officers who were already serving in the CBDT.

There was no mention of the post of Member (Investigation) in the order. The Member (Investigation) is the authority which looks after the work of countrywide investigation directorates of the tax department who undertake searches and surveys to check tax evasion. His charge also supervises the work of directorate of intelligence and criminal investigation of the I-T department.

The order said CBDT Chairperson Nitin Gupta ''will also supervise the work of investigation''.

The CBDT is headed by a Chairperson and can have a maximum of six members who are in the rank of special secretary. While Kumar and Gill are from the 1987 batch of the Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre), Verma and Agrawal are from the 1988 batch.

Saksena and Anantakrishnan are from the 1987 batch of the IRS while CBDT head Gupta is the seniormost as he belongs to the 1986 batch.

