US NTSB cites United crew failure in Boeing 777 altitude loss incident

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2023 00:36 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 00:36 IST
The National Transportation Safety Board on Thursday cited United Airlines crew failure in a December 2022 flight that sharply lost altitude before recovering shortly after departing Kahului, Hawaii.

The Boeing 777 jet lost altitude about one minute after departure in heavy rain, descending from 2,100 feet to about 748 feet above the water before the crew recovered from the descent. The NTSB cited "the flight crew's failure to manage the airplane's vertical flightpath, airspeed, and pitch attitude following a miscommunication."

