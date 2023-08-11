Bank of Mexico keeps interest rate steady at 11.25% citing inflation concerns
Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 00:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 00:39 IST
The Bank of Mexico maintained its benchmark interest at 11.25% on Thursday, in line with analysts' forecasts, underscoring that the inflationary outlook remains "very complex."
The decision by the central bank's five-member board was unanimous.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The Bank of Mexico
Advertisement