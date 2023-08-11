BRIEF-United Airlines Says Today's Flights To Kahului Airport, Maui Have Been Canceled; Empty Planes To Bring Passengers Back To The Mainland
Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2023 00:46 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 00:46 IST
United Airlines Holdings Inc: * UNITED AIRLINES - CLOSELY MONITORING THE DEVASTATING CONDITIONS IN MAUI
* UNITED AIRLINES - TODAY'S FLIGHTS TO KAHULUI AIRPORT HAVE BEEN CANCELED SO OUR PLANES CAN FLY EMPTY TO MAUI * UNITED AIRLINES-FLIGHTS CANCELED WILL BE USED TO BRING PASSENGERS BACK TO THE MAINLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
