BRIEF-United Airlines Says Today's Flights To Kahului Airport, Maui Have Been Canceled; Empty Planes To Bring Passengers Back To The Mainland

United Airlines Holdings Inc: * UNITED AIRLINES - CLOSELY MONITORING THE DEVASTATING CONDITIONS IN MAUI

* UNITED AIRLINES - TODAY'S FLIGHTS TO KAHULUI AIRPORT HAVE BEEN CANCELED SO OUR PLANES CAN FLY EMPTY TO MAUI * UNITED AIRLINES-FLIGHTS CANCELED WILL BE USED TO BRING PASSENGERS BACK TO THE MAINLAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

