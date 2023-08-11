Russia warehouse is on fire south of Putin's residence -TASS

Russia's emergency service said on Thursday a warehouse in Odintsovo, a town to the west of Moscow between Vladimir Putin's official residence and the Vnukovo airport, caught fire, TASS news agency reported.

As of around midnight Moscow time, the size of the fire was 2,000 square meters, TASS said citing an emergency service statement.

