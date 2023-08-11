Blinken: Iran's release of 5 Americans from prison is beginning of process to bring them home
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2023 03:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 03:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the release of five Americans from prison in Iran was a "positive step" and the beginning of a process that he expects will lead to their return to the United States.
Blinken told reporters at a new conference after a meeting with his Mexican counterpart that the State Department had spoken with the five Americans on Thursday and that he was not aware of any other Americans still detained in Iran.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Nanaia Mahuta meets with Antony Blinken to reaffirm NZ-US partnership
BJD MP calls for women's reservation in Parliament, state assemblies
Rudy Giuliani is not disputing that he made false statements about Georgia election workers
Tamil Nadu: AIADMK to hold first state conference after Palaniswami’s appointment as general secretary
Pakistan: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator Zarqa's clinic sealed; calls it 'state-oppression'