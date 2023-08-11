Left Menu

Blinken: Iran's release of 5 Americans from prison is beginning of process to bring them home

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2023 03:15 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 03:13 IST
Blinken: Iran's release of 5 Americans from prison is beginning of process to bring them home
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that the release of five Americans from prison in Iran was a "positive step" and the beginning of a process that he expects will lead to their return to the United States.

Blinken told reporters at a new conference after a meeting with his Mexican counterpart that the State Department had spoken with the five Americans on Thursday and that he was not aware of any other Americans still detained in Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023