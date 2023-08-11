US allows certain transactions with Russia central bank, others until Nov. 8 -Treasury
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-08-2023 03:29 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 03:22 IST
The United States will allow administrative transactions involving Russia's central bank, National Wealth Fund and Ministry of Finance until 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 8, according to the Department of Treasury's website on Thursday.
The Treasury Department allowed the extension in an updated Russia-related general license notice posted to its website.
