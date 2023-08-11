China, Singapore to hasten full resumption of direct flights -China foreign ministry
China and Singapore will accelerate the full resumption of direct flights between the countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday after a meeting between the countries' ministers.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who met with Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday, said both countries would closely cooperate in economic and trade, cultural and tourism exchanges.
The two nations will also make preparations for the bilateral cooperation mechanism meeting to be held at the level of vice prime ministers this year, the ministry statement said.
