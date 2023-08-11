Left Menu

China, Singapore to hasten full resumption of direct flights -China foreign ministry

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-08-2023 05:34 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 05:34 IST
China, Singapore to hasten full resumption of direct flights -China foreign ministry
  • Country:
  • China

China and Singapore will accelerate the full resumption of direct flights between the countries, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday after a meeting between the countries' ministers.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who met with Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan on Thursday, said both countries would closely cooperate in economic and trade, cultural and tourism exchanges.

The two nations will also make preparations for the bilateral cooperation mechanism meeting to be held at the level of vice prime ministers this year, the ministry statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcare, economic opportunities: VP Shettima

NEDC Commission Board must prioritize access to quality education, healthcar...

 Nigeria
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Aug 10

Global
4
Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

Niger Coup leaders accuse French troops of 'destabilising' country

 Niger

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Brazil arrives at crucial crossroads for protection of Amazon rainforest

What You Need to Know About Gmail and Google Photos Content Deletion

Cracking the Code: The Secrets Behind Success and Failure in Life

Rise Above Challenges: Embrace the Power of Psychological Resilience at Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023