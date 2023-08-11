Brazil launches 'growth acceleration' plan set to invest $350 bln

Brazil's government said on Friday that a new "growth acceleration program" to be launched by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva later in the day will include a total 1.7 trillion reais ($347.47 billion) in investments in all states.

According to a government statement, 371 billion reais would be invested by the federal government under the plan, while state-owned firms would inject 343 billion reais. The private sector, it added, is seen investing a total 612 billion reais. ($1 = 4.8925 reais)

