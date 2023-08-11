Left Menu

UP: Speeding truck rams into bus in Bulandshahr; 4 dead, 9 injured

Four persons were killed and nine others were injured when a speeding truck rammed into a state roadways bus on Friday, police said. Four passengers of the bus have been killed in the accident while nine others are injured.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:20 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 18:01 IST
UP: Speeding truck rams into bus in Bulandshahr; 4 dead, 9 injured
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four persons were killed and nine others were injured when a speeding truck rammed into a state roadways bus on Friday, police said. Assistant Superintendent of Police Anukriti Sharma said, ''A roadways bus that was headed to Delhi was hit by a speeding truck near Adauli trisection under Kotwali Dehat area at around 2 pm. The truck rammed into the rear part of the bus injuring several of its passengers.'' ''The driver of the truck fled from the spot after the accident. Efforts are on to arrest him,'' the officer added.

Police teams and locals rushed the passengers to a hospital. ''Four passengers of the bus have been killed in the accident while nine others are injured. The injured are admitted in hospital and are under medical observation,'' said District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh.

The district administration is making efforts to identify the deceased.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023