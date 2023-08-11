DPIIT conducts Nodal Officers Workshop towards accelerating Open Network for Digital Commerce

Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry conducted a one-day Nodal Officers Workshop at New Delhi today towards accelerating the Open Network for Digital Commerce ONDC initiative.

ONDC Protocol, a pioneering initiative under the DPIIT's purview, aims to revolutionize the digital commerce landscape, solidifying India's role as a global digital powerhouse. The workshop was a pivotal platform to collectively propel ONDC's progress, with the gathering of dedicated Nodal Officers representing all the States and Union Territories of India.

Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the workshop is the fuel igniting ONDC Protocol’s transformative engine, propelling us towards a dynamic Digital Commerce landscape. He said that it's a collective endeavour, where stakeholders converge, knowledge resonates, and the seeds of inclusivity are sown. He added that with every interaction, the ONDC Protocol gains momentum, accelerating towards its mission of democratizing Digital Commerce, shaping a future where every business, every entrepreneur, rides the wave of digital innovation.

Joint Secretary, DPIIT, Shri Sanjiv said that ONDC Protocol serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment to cultivating an inclusive Digital Commerce landscape. He said that ONDC is a collective effort aimed at ensuring that every participant, regardless of their business size, geographical location, or socio-economic background, can actively participate in the boundless opportunities that Digital Commerce has to offer.

Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer, ONDC, Shri T Koshy said that ONDC Protocol is a bridge that can break down barriers and ensure equal opportunities for all — small and big businesses alike — by democratizing Digital Commerce. He said that by facilitating a nuanced and constructive dialogue among key stakeholders, the workshop depicts how an inclusive E-Commerce ecosystem on the back of an Open Network can amplify the Digital Commerce opportunities.

The workshop demonstrated diverse applications of ONDC Protocol, empowering existing State and Government initiatives. Additionally, the workshop focused on providing each state with a tailor-made roadmap, enabling them to harness the ONDC Network according to their specific needs and requirements.

Furthermore, the workshop effectively showcased the ONDC Network’s ability and transformative benefits at even the grassroots level, encompassing the Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises MSMEs, Artisanal Enterprises, Self-Help Groups, Women Entrepreneurs, Farmers, Auto and Taxi Drivers. It also covered ways to empower potential participants who are new to Digital Commerce, allowing them to seize missed opportunities and expand their reach to the untapped buyer universe.

As the workshop facilitated various exchanges of insights around digital commerce inclusivity, integral to the workshop were illuminating ‘Progress Stories’ presented by Nodal Officers from on boarded states in conjunction with Network Participants such as Namma Yatri and HOPCOM.

Eminent speakers from key Ministries at Government of India including Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Shri Anurag Jain; Ex-CEO, National Health Authority, Dr. R.S Sharma; Joint Secretary, Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Shri Ateesh Singh; Joint Secretary, Ministry of Textiles, Shri Ajay Gupta; Managing Director, Small Farmers' Agri-Business Consortium, Dr. Maninder Kaur Dwivedi; and Director, One District One Product, Smt. Supriya S. Devasthali further enriched the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)