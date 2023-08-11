One labourer killed, four injured in UP's Saharanpur as wall collapses on them
A labourer was killed and four others were injured here on Friday when the wall of an adjacent godown collapsed on them, police said. The incident took place when the workers were digging a drain on a bypass road in the Gangoh area here.Superintendent of Police Rural Sagar Jain said the drain was being dug by the Gangoh Municipality from the bypass road to Padam Cinema Marg.
Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the drain was being dug by the Gangoh Municipality from the bypass road to Padam Cinema Marg. Due to deep digging, the wall of a nearby godown suddenly caved in, injuring five labourers who were digging the drain, Jain said.
The police, with the help of villagers, rushed the injured to a hospital where Naushad (28) succumbed to his injuries during treatment, the SP said. The other four injured victims are undergoing treatment, he added.
