West African army chiefs to meet next week on Niger force - spokesperson
Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 11-08-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:43 IST
West African army chiefs of staff are planning a meeting next week to prepare plans for a possible military intervention in Niger, a spokesperson for regional bloc ECOWAS said on Friday.
A Nigerian official and an Ivory Coast army source had said the meeting would be held on Saturday in Ghana.
