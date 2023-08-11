Left Menu

West African army chiefs to meet next week on Niger force - spokesperson

Updated: 11-08-2023 19:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 19:43 IST
West African army chiefs to meet next week on Niger force - spokesperson
  • Nigeria

West African army chiefs of staff are planning a meeting next week to prepare plans for a possible military intervention in Niger, a spokesperson for regional bloc ECOWAS said on Friday.

A Nigerian official and an Ivory Coast army source had said the meeting would be held on Saturday in Ghana.

