IEPFA launches Investor Awareness Vans titled Niveshak Sarathi

This strategic initiative aims to disseminate crucial financial education and raise awareness against fraudulent schemes across the Delhi NCR region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 21:06 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 21:06 IST

Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
In a step towards financial literacy, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) CEO Ms. Anita Shah Akella launched two Investor Awareness Vans titled “Niveshak Sarathi”, from IEPFA's headquarters as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, aligning with the theme “From Unawareness to Financial Independence.”



These specially equipped vans are equipped with a TV screen running “Hisab Ki Kitab,” a series of investor awareness movies meticulously developed by IEPFA. Moreover, they are equipped with a public address system to ensure effective communication. Complementing these tools, a thoughtfully designed brochure compiles all the essential elements of financial awareness.

The initiative spanned five key locations, with each location across Delhi-NCR, hosting dedicated sessions conducted by the VLEs (Village Level Entrepreneurs) of IEPFA. These informative sessions collectively reached approximately 500 people, further emphasising the commitment to widespread financial literacy. The endeavour was fortified by the partnership of Common Service Centre as the knowledge partner.

The journey of “Niveshak Sarathi” culminated at the CSC office on Lodhi Road, marking the end of a successful and impactful campaign to bolster financial awareness and education with an aim to conduct more sessions ahead.

(With Inputs from PIB)

