Left Menu

Global Health reports Rs 102 crore profit in Q1

Global Health, which runs Medanta hospitals, has reported a nearly 78 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 102 crore for the June quarter boosted by higher margins and revenue realisation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-08-2023 22:14 IST | Created: 11-08-2023 22:14 IST
Global Health reports Rs 102 crore profit in Q1
  • Country:
  • India

Global Health, which runs Medanta hospitals, has reported a nearly 78 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to Rs 102 crore for the June quarter boosted by higher margins and revenue realisation. Its income rose 26.8 per cent to Rs 794.5 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, while operating margins went up to 25.1 per cent from 22.6 per cent in the year-ago period, the multi-speciality tertiary care hospital chain, which operates in the north and eastern regions, according to a statement. For the Gurugram-based company, the average occupied bed days increased by 16.2 per cent, representing an occupancy of 58.1 per cent in the first quarter on increased bed capacity. In-patient volume rose 19.4 per cent and out-patient volume went up by 17.5 per cent.

Revenue share from the developing hospitals in Lucknow and Patna increased from 23.4 per cent to 28.9 per cent, amounting to Rs 229.7 crore. Revenue from international patients increased 45 per cent to Rs 47.7 crore, driven by increased volume and realisation, the company said. The in-house out-patient pharmacy business registered 43 per cent growth to Rs 26.6 crore in the June quarter. Pankaj Sahni, the group chief executive officer and director, said the company has just announced partnership with leading developer DLF to build a new 400-bed multi-super specialty hospital in south Delhi, which on commissioning will be able to link its Gurgaon, Delhi, and Noida facilities. The company runs a network of five hospitals in Gurugram, Indore, Ranchi, Lucknow, and Patna and has 2,725 beds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Hearing Drops or Tinnitus Scam?

 Global
2
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy; Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therap...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science firms; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore Exchange revises IPO rules for life science ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023