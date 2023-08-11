Digi Yatra facility to be launched at six more airports in Aug

The government on Friday said Digi Yatra facility will be launched at six more airports, including at Mumbai and Kochi, in August.

Currently, the facility is available at seven airports. It was first launched on December 1, 2022 at the airports in Delhi, Varanasi and Bengaluru.

''Digi Yatra facility will be launched at six more airports namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati airports in the month of August 2023. The implementation and installation of Digi Yatra infrastructure at these airports will take place in a phased manner,'' the civil aviation ministry said in a release.

The facility provides for contactless, seamless movement of passengers at various check points at airports based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT).

As on August 10, 3.46 million passengers have used the Digi Yatra facility, as per the ministry.

At present, the Digi Yatra facility is also available at Vijayawada, Pune, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

Under the facility, the data of passengers are encrypted and not stored centrally. It is shared only between the passenger and the airport of travel origin, where the passenger's Digi Yatra ID needs to be validated.

The data is purged from the airport's system within 24 hours of departure of the flight.

