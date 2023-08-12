Delhi Police busts gang of women pickpockets, 5 arrested

The Delhi Police has arrested five women for allegedly pickpocketing in metro trains, bus stands and other crowded places, officials said on Friday. The accused have been identified as Pooja (28), Ragini (25), Sandhya (24), Versha (25) and Asha (35), all residents of Anand Parbat, they said.

According to the police, a complainant reported that on July 30 around 3 pm, before taking a metro, a woman came close to him and touched his bag that contained his wallet, mobile phone and other valuable things. After getting on the train, a group of women surrounded him and he suspected something wrong but before he could react. When he reached Rajouri Garden Metro Station, the entire gang pushed him in such a way that he had to de-board the train, a senior police officer said. After de-boarding the train, when he searched his bag, the wallet containing Rs 10,000 and other documents were missing. By then, the train had left the platform, the officer said. During the investigation, the CCTV footage was scanned where five suspected women were seen in a group behind the complainant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) G Ram Goapl Naik said. Police raided various places in Delhi and the suspected women were nabbed near Barakhamba Metro Station. Rs 10,000 cash was recovered from them, Naik said. Interrogation revealed that the accused used to commit theft in metro trains/stations, bus stands, railway stations and crowded weekly markets, the DCP said. They kept close watch over the passengers, followed them and then stole the wallets from the passengers' pockets, bags, etc. by diverting their attention, police added.

