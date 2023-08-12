NCB busts international drug syndicate, arrests two persons

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drug trafficking syndicate and seized contrabands, and also arrested two persons, an official said on Friday.

A total of 1.403 kgs MDMA (2917 tablets), 0.26 gms LSD (24 blots) and 1.840 kgs finely curated hydroponic weed were seized in three operations, said the official.

Two receivers have been arrested till date, he said. In the first operation, NCB officials got information about an international syndicate which was actively making plans to traffic multiple exotic drugs from Europe and the USA, he said. Accordingly, various intelligence sources were alerted with special emphasis on technical surveillance.

On June 23, a suspected parcel sourced from the UK to Pune was tracked and intercepted in Mumbai. When the parcel was opened 100 blue coloured MDMA tablets and 24 LSD blot papers were recovered which were carefully concealed inside black coloured portable audio system, said the official.

After investigation and analysis, a person named S Kashyap was identified. During reconnaissance it was informed he was also involved in illegal business, he said.

With assistance from the Maharashtra ATS, Kashyap was intercepted in Pune on Friday, said the official.

During preliminary interrogation, incriminating evidence with corroborative data was gathered, he said.

Kashyap was procuring drugs from a foreign-based handler in lieu of commission and also involved in their sale in Pune city and its surrounding area, he said.

In another operation, the NCB seized 1.840kgs of hydroponic weed from Pune, said the official, adding a receiver identified as Adnan F was apprehended.

In the third operation, the NCB seized 1.403 kgs of MDMA tablets (2917 tablets), he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)