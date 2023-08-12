Left Menu

Kanwariyas create ruckus as truck hits their tractor, injures 3

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 12-08-2023 00:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 00:55 IST
A group of kanwariyas Friday allegedly created a ruckus and blocked traffic on the Pilibhit bypass road after three of them got injured when their tractor-trolley was hit by a truck, police said.

The injured kanwariyas were part of a group returning to their village in Pilibhit from Budaun.

''Three Kanwariya on a tractor-trolley were injured after a truck hit the vehicle near Pheonix mall on Pilibhit bypass road,'' Circle Officer (CO) Ashish Pratap Singh said, ''The enraged kanwariya damaged the truck and created a ruckus. This stopped traffic movement on the bypass road,'' he said.

The commotion was controlled after the local police assured the kanwariyas that action will be taken against the truck driver.

