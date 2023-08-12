EXCLUSIVE-United States, China agree to double weekly flights between countries -- sources
The United States and China will approve twice the number of passenger flights currently permitted for air carriers to fly between the two countries, sources and a document reviewed by Reuters show. The U.S. Transportation Department will increase the number of Chinese passenger flights allowed to fly to the United States to 18 weekly round-trips on Sept.
- Country:
- United States
The United States and China will approve twice the number of passenger flights currently permitted for air carriers to fly between the two countries, sources and a document reviewed by Reuters show.
The U.S. Transportation Department will increase the number of Chinese passenger flights allowed to fly to the United States to 18 weekly round-trips on Sept. 1 and increase that to 24 per week starting Oct. 29 -- up from the current 12, and the Chinese government will agree to the same increase for American carriers, sources said. The agreement is a rare sign of cooperation between China and the United States that have clashed on many fronts.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- American
- The U.S. Transportation Department
- China
- Chinese
- The United States
ALSO READ
Bolivia is the latest South American nation to use China's yuan for trade in challenge to the dollar
American families of IS victims sue cement maker Lafarge over Syria payments
American chipmaker AMD to invest USD 400 mln in India over 5 years
American families of IS victims sue cement maker Lafarge over Syria payments
How Native American police are fighting the crisis of missing people