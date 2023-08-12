Left Menu

Dhruv Consultancy's net profit jumped by 102 per cent in Q1 FY24 while EBITDA Margin expands 1,534 Bps

Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE – 541302

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 18:11 IST
Dhruv Consultancy's net profit jumped by 102 per cent in Q1 FY24 while EBITDA Margin expands 1,534 Bps
Dhruv Consultancy's net profit jumped by 102 per cent in Q1 FY24 while EBITDA Margin expands 1,534 Bps. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN New Delhi [India], August 12: Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd. (BSE – 541302: NSE – DHRUV), one of the leading infrastructure consultancy companies in India, reported an unaudited Financial Results for the Q1 FY24.

Key Financial Highlights Q1 FY24:

*   Total Revenue of Rs 11.51 crore, YoY change of -35 per cent *   EBITDA of Rs 2.76 crore, YoY growth of 89 per cent

*   EBITDA Margin is 23.97 per cent, YoY growth is 1,543 BPS *   Net Profit of Rs 0.85 crore, YoY growth of 102 per cent

*   Net Profit Margin is 7.38 per cent, YoY growth of 500 BPS *   EPS at Rs 0.55, YoY growth of 139 per cent

Speaking on the occasion Tanvi Dandawate Auti, Managing Director of Dhruv Consultancy Services Limited said" We started FY24 with strong growth in profitability. Normally the first quarter is silent on the revenue front but with our strategies in place, we have controlled costs which resulted in a 1,500 bps rise in EBITDA margin while net profit doubled from corresponding period. Today, we have an order book of over Rs 270 crore which gives strong earning visibility for the future. Our quality services and timely execution of projects have enabled us to be a preferred service provider in infrastructure projects. We believe order inflow will continue while our strict control on costs will enhance our profitability. We are quite optimistic about our future growth."

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing team 

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023