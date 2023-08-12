Left Menu

Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 4.86 crore from passengers at Hyderabad airport

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-08-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 19:12 IST
Customs officials seize gold worth Rs 4.86 crore from passengers at Hyderabad airport
  • Country:
  • India

Four passengers were arrested separately at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here on Saturday with a total of 8 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs 4.86 crore seized from their possession, Hyderabad Customs officials said.

A press release from the Customs Department said in the first case, two kg of cut gold bars valued at over Rs 1.21 crore was found concealed in the trousers of a passenger who arrived from Bangkok.

''A total of 8 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 4.86 crore was seized and all the four accused were arrested under the provisions of Customs Act. Further investigation in the matter is under progress,'' the release said.

In the second case also, in a similar fashion, 1.78 kg of cut gold bars, valued at Rs. 1.09 crore, discreetly hidden within clothing was recovered from a passenger who also arrived in the same flight.

In the third case, gold in paste form was concealed by a passenger who arrived from Sharjah and was found to be carrying 2.17 kg of gold worth Rs 1.32 crore.

Similarly, in the fourth case, 2.05 kg of yellow metal worth Rs 1.245 crore was seized from a passenger who arrived from Dubai. It was recovered from the passenger's undergarments as it was concealed in paste form.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India
2
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
3
Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier on Saturday

Pak PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier...

 Pakistan
4
Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing team 

Pakistan: Imran Khan used US cipher for ‘political gains', discovers probing...

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023