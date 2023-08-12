Left Menu

Russian warplane on training mission crashes in Kaliningrad, killing its pilots

Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, positioned between NATO member states Poland and Lithuania.The Su-30 fighter jet has been used extensively during Russias action in Ukraine.The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine. Last month, two Russian fighter jets crashed while on training missions one into the Pacific and one into the Sea of Azov.

Russian warplane on training mission crashes in Kaliningrad, killing its pilots
A Russian warplane crashed in Russia's Kaliningrad region on Saturday during a training mission, killing the two pilots on board.

"The Su-30 aircraft crashed in a deserted area. The flight was carried out without ammunition. The crew died," local military authorities said.

According to officials, a technical malfunction was the likely cause. Kaliningrad is a Russian exclave on the Baltic Sea, positioned between NATO member states Poland and Lithuania.

The Su-30 fighter jet has been used extensively during Russia's action in Ukraine.

The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine. Last month, two Russian fighter jets crashed while on training missions — one into the Pacific and one into the Sea of Azov.

