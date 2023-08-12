Left Menu

Jawan killed, 16 injured as truck carrying BSF personnel overturns in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

A jawan was killed and 16 others were injured on Saturday after a truck carrying BSF personnel overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said. The incident took place in an area under Shahgarh police station area of the district, killing SK Dubey on the spot, they said.The injured were taken to Jaisalmer where they are undergoing treatment at Jawahar hospital, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 19:50 IST
Jawan killed, 16 injured as truck carrying BSF personnel overturns in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer
A jawan was killed and 16 others were injured on Saturday after a truck carrying BSF personnel overturned in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said. The incident took place in an area under Shahgarh police station area of the district, killing SK Dubey on the spot, they said.

The injured were taken to Jaisalmer where they are undergoing treatment at Jawahar hospital, police said. They said the family of the deceased have been informed and a post-mortem will be conducted after their arrival.

