Gadkari inaugurates multi-level flyover in Pune, pitches for skybus services in city

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday inaugurated a multi-level flyover built at Chandni Chowk in Maharashtras Pune and said it will address traffic congestion in the city.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 12-08-2023 20:23 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 20:02 IST
The Union minister also suggested that the state government develop skybus services in Pune, saying roads in the city have little scope for expansion. Image Credit: Twitter(@nitin_gadkari)
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways on Saturday inaugurated a multi-level flyover built at Chandni Chowk in Maharashtra’s Pune and said it will address traffic congestion in the city. He also pitched for skybus services here.

While Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was not present at the event, deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar attended the inauguration. “The main issue of traffic congestion in Pune will be resolved as the bridge constructed here at Chandni Chowk has a total length of 16.98 km. An amount of Rs 865 crore has been spent on this project and now the work on the 2.2-km-long Chandni Chowk interchange has also been completed,” Gadkari said. The internal and external service roads have been aligned with Mumbai-Banglore National Highway, he said.

The Union minister also suggested that the state government develop skybus services in Pune, saying roads in the city have little scope for expansion.

“I advise Ajit Pawar and Chandrakant Patil (higher and technical education minister) to go through a presentation on skybus. These buses have the capacity to carry 250 passengers and they travel above the ground.” During his visit to the city, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar also travelled on the newly launched Pune Metro. He took a ride from Ruby Hall station to Vanaz Metro station. During his travel, Pawar interacted with a number of passengers, including working professionals, senior citizens and students.

Some of the passengers suggested to the minister that the public transport system be strengthened near the Metro stations. Also, the Metro network should be expanded, they said.

