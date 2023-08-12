Left Menu

Rajasthan: 7 family members killed in head-on collision between van, bus

Seven people from one family were killed and two others were injured when a van collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthans newly formed Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday, police said. The police officer said that exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

Seven people from one family were killed and two others were injured when a van collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan's newly formed Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday, police said. DSP Dharamchand Bishnoi said the incident happened near Banthadi village under Khunkhuna Police Station. He said that the two injured passengers were taken to Bangar Hospital from where they were referred to Jaipur. All victims of the accident were travelling from Sikar to Nagaur to attend a wedding ceremony in the van. The police officer said that exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.

