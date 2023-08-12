Rajasthan: 7 family members killed in head-on collision between van, bus
Seven people from one family were killed and two others were injured when a van collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthans newly formed Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday, police said. The police officer said that exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.
- Country:
- India
Seven people from one family were killed and two others were injured when a van collided head-on with a bus in Rajasthan's newly formed Deedwana-Kuchaman district on Saturday, police said. DSP Dharamchand Bishnoi said the incident happened near Banthadi village under Khunkhuna Police Station. He said that the two injured passengers were taken to Bangar Hospital from where they were referred to Jaipur. All victims of the accident were travelling from Sikar to Nagaur to attend a wedding ceremony in the van. The police officer said that exact reason behind the accident is yet to be ascertained.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in Jaipur, traffic hits, markets under water
BJP national chief Nadda visits Jaipur, to chair core committee meeting
Nadda commences meeting with party leaders in Jaipur
BJP national chief Nadda visits Jaipur, to chair core committee meeting
BJP president Nadda chairs core committee meeting of Rajasthan party leaders in Jaipur