2 bike-borne men killed, 1 injured in road accident in UP's Bijnor

Two men were killed and another injured allegedly after their motorcycle was hit by a car here, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Tomar said the accident happened in the afternoon while the trio were returning from a brick kiln on Noorpur Moradabad Highway.

The motorcycle was hit by a car coming from Moradabad, killing Suresh (40) on the spot while his uncle Samarpal (58) succumbed during treatment, he said.

The other rider, Vipin (37), is in critical condition and undergoing treatment, the SHO said, adding that efforts are on to arrest the car driver.

