2 killed, 1 injured after being hit by train in UP's Jaunpur

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 12-08-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2023 23:55 IST
2 killed, 1 injured after being hit by train in UP's Jaunpur
  Country:
  • India

Two people were killed and another was injured after being hit by a passenger train near Bhupitpatti railway crossing under Line Bazar police station area on Saturday evening, police said.

Circle Officer Kuldeep Gupta said Nirmal Yadav (19) along with another person were killed after being hit by the train at around 9:30 pm.

Prateek Mishra (20) was injured in the accident and has been admitted to a hospital, he said, adding that efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the other deceased. ''As per preliminary information, the trio were standing near the railway line when they got hit by the train. The case is being investigated,'' the CO said.

