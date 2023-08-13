Left Menu

West Bengal: 2 killed, 3 injured as SUV rams into bus in Nadia

PTI | Shantipur | Updated: 13-08-2023 20:37 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 20:37 IST
West Bengal: 2 killed, 3 injured as SUV rams into bus in Nadia
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and three others injured as an SUV collided head-on with a bus in West Bengal's Nadia district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened on National Highway 12 near Fulia in Santipur police station area around 12.15 pm, they said.

Those in the SUV were going to Mayapur from Belgharia in North 24 Parganas, police said.

The four-wheeler rammed into the bus, killing two persons on the spot.

The injured persons were admitted to a hospital for treatment, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

Delhi LG approves transplantation of 200 trees for two development projects 

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition gains

Malaysia's political blocs split victories in regional polls amid opposition...

 Global
4
SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Collaboration at MIT-ADT University

SiTARA National Innovation & Startup Summit 2023 Sparks Creativity and Colla...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023