Left Menu

TTD imposes restrictions on movement of pilgrims on footpath routes to Lord Balaji temple

Also, the TTD barred movement of two-wheelers between 6 pm and 6 am on ghat roads.These decisions came into force on Sunday itself, following two wild animal attacks on children in Tirumala recently. In the wake of the attacks by wild beasts, especially targeting children, TTD has taken two important decisions which came into force from Sunday itself, it said in the release.

PTI | Tirupati(Ap) | Updated: 13-08-2023 21:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 21:40 IST
TTD imposes restrictions on movement of pilgrims on footpath routes to Lord Balaji temple
  • Country:
  • India

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams on Sunday imposed restrictions on pilgrims taking the footpath routes to the Lord Venkateswara temple in nearby Tirumala after recent incidents of wild animal attacks on children.

Pilgrims with children below 15 years of age will be allowed to trek on the footpath routes only between 5 am and 2 pm, it said in a release. Also, the TTD barred movement of two-wheelers between 6 pm and 6 am on ghat roads.

These decisions came into force on Sunday itself, following two wild animal attacks on children in Tirumala recently. ''In the wake of the attacks by wild beasts, especially targeting children, TTD has taken two important decisions which came into force from Sunday itself,'' it said in the release. TTD, which administers the Sri Venkateswara temple, observed that movement of leopards had been identified at five places, which include three places near Alipiri to Galigopuram and at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple. On Saturday, it found leopard movement at the 38th turning as well. Further, TTD chairman B Karunakara Reddy is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday evening with top officials on safety measures for pilgrims on footpath routes and ghat roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer researchers explain when to consider getting checked

Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023