Left Menu

Greece safely evacuates 48 migrants from inflatable boat off Lesbos island; vessel sinks

PTI | Athens | Updated: 13-08-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 13-08-2023 21:48 IST
Greece safely evacuates 48 migrants from inflatable boat off Lesbos island; vessel sinks
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greek authorities said Sunday they had safely rescued 48 migrants from a rudderless inflatable boat off the island of Lesbos, close to the Turkish coast.

A coast guard vessel on patrol off the island sighted the boat Sunday morning, the Greek coast guard said in a communique.

The crew "carried out the safe evacuation and rescue of 48 foreigners, who were transported to the port of Mytilene," the island's capital, the coast guard said.

"Three of those rescued were picked up by an ambulance and taken to the General Hospital of Mytilene for the provision of first aid, where they remain hospitalised," it added.

The coast guard did not mention the ethnicities of the migrants, but a YouTube video it released shows most of them are Africans.

The packed inflatable vessel sank, the coast guard said.

Greece has seen a rise in migrant arrivals from Turkiye, mostly by sea, in recent weeks amid more clement summer sailing conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
2
Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

Saudi Arabia appoints non-resident ambassador for Palestinian territories 

 Saudi Arabia
3
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global
4
Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer researchers explain when to consider getting checked

Skin cancer screening guidelines can seem confusing – three skin cancer rese...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023