Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: 16 killed in Shimla landslides, Solan cloudburst

At least 16 people were killed in two landslides in Shimla and a cloudburst in Solan as rain wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said nine bodies have been pulled out of the debris from a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area that collapsed and the other site in the Fagli area where several houses were buried under mud and slush.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 14-08-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 11:39 IST
Himachal Pradesh: 16 killed in Shimla landslides, Solan cloudburst
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 16 people were killed in two landslides in Shimla and a cloudburst in Solan as rain wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said nine bodies have been pulled out of the debris from a Shiv temple in the Summer Hill area that collapsed and the other site in the Fagli area where several houses were buried under mud and slush. According to officials, many more people are feared trapped.

In Solan district, seven members of a family were killed in a cloudburst.

Two houses in Solan were washed away following the cloudburst on Sunday night. While six people were rescued, seven others were killed in Jadon village, a police official said.

Those dead have been identified as Harnam (38), Kamal Kishore (35), Hemlata (34), Rahul (14), Neha (12), Golu (8) and Raksha (12), Superintendent of Police, Solan, Gaurav Singh said.

Deputy Commissioner of Shimla Aditya Negi told PTI that many people were feared buried in the two landslides and rescue operations are going on in full swing.

''Distressing news has emerged from Shimla, where the Shiv Mandir at Summer Hill collapsed as a result of the heavy rainfall. As of now, nine bodies have been retrieved. The local administration is diligently working to clear the debris in order to rescue individuals who may still be trapped. Om Shanti,'' Sukhu posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

According to the state emergency operation centre, 752 roads were closed in the state because of the calamity.

All schools and colleges in the state were closed on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023