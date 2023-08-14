Left Menu

1 killed, 20 injured as truck hits bus in MP

A woman was killed and more than 20 other people were injured when a truck hit a private bus in Madhya Pradeshs Mauganj district early Monday morning, police said. The bus was going to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from Beohari in MPs Shahdol district.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 14-08-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 11:58 IST
1 killed, 20 injured as truck hits bus in MP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was killed and more than 20 other people were injured when a truck hit a private bus in Madhya Pradesh's Mauganj district early Monday morning, police said. The accident took place near Khatkari village on Rewa-Varanasi highway at around 4 am, an official said. The bus was going to Varanasi (in Uttar Pradesh) from Beohari in MP's Shahdol district. Its driver was changing a punctured tyre when the truck hit the stationary bus from the rear side, Shahpura police station in-charge Abhishek Patel said.

A woman was killed and more than 20 others were injured, five of them critically, he said.

The seriously injured persons were referred for treatment to a hospital in Rewa district, located about 60 km from Mauganj.

The other injured persons were being treated at the Hanumana health centre, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023