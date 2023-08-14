Left Menu

SpiceJet back in black; posts Rs 205 crore profit in June quarter

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 12:43 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 12:39 IST
SpiceJet back in black; posts Rs 205 crore profit in June quarter
SpiceJet Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

No-frills carrier SpiceJet on Monday reported a net profit of Rs 205 crore in the three months ended June, helped by strong air travel demand.

The airline, which is facing multiple headwinds, had recorded a net loss of Rs 789 crore in the year-ago period.

In a release, SpiceJet said the profit of Rs 205 crore was on account of ''strong demand for air travel in India''.

''Total operating revenue for the reported quarter was Rs 2,002 crore as against Rs 2,457 crore in the same quarter of the previous year,'' it said.

In the first quarter of this fiscal, operating expenses declined to Rs 1,291 crore as against Rs 2,072 crore in the same period a year ago.

SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh said that despite facing multiple challenges, the airline posted a profit in the first quarter of the current financial year.

''I am pleased to have contributed to its growth by infusing Rs 500 crore into the company. This infusion will help bolster our efforts in reviving our grounded planes...,'' he said.

SpiceJet hived off its logistics platform into a separate entity SpiceXpress and Logistics Pvt Ltd with effect from April 1 this year.

''Consequent to the hive-off, there is an improvement of net worth of SpiceJet to the tune of Rs 2,557 crore (from negative Rs 4,228 crore to negative Rs 3,232 crore i.e. positive variance by 25 per cent),'' the release said.

In the fourth quarter ended March 2023, the carrier posted a net profit of Rs 17 crore whereas it had a net loss of Rs 458 crore in the same period a year ago.

Shares of the airline jumped 3.87 per cent to Rs 32.77 in the afternoon trade on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023