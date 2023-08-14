Left Menu

Govt appoints R Doraiswamy as LIC MD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 15:22 IST
Govt appoints R Doraiswamy as LIC MD
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Monday said the government has appointed R Doraiswamy as the managing director.

Doraiswamy is currently executive director at the central office in Mumbai.

He has been appointed as managing director of LIC in place of Ipe Mini with effect from the date of assumption of charge of office on or after September 1, 2023 and up to the date of his superannuation August 31, 2026, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, a regulatory filing said.

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, in June had recommended the name of Doraiswamy as MD.

The FSIB is headed by Bhanu Pratap Sharma, former secretary, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

Other members of the headhunter are the secretary, Department of Financial Services, secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda, former LIC managing director Usha Sangwan and former Oriental Insurance managing director A V Girija Kumar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023