Left Menu

DMRC invites tenders to measure vibrations of structures at 90 locations across its network

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2023 15:53 IST | Created: 14-08-2023 15:48 IST
DMRC invites tenders to measure vibrations of structures at 90 locations across its network
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To ensure the safety of the entire Delhi Metro infrastructure and enhance its efficiency, the DMRC has invited tenders to measure vibrations at 90 locations across its network, officials said on Monday.

This work shall be completed within a year of award of tender and these locations shall be finalised in due course according to internal assessments, they said.

''Tri-axial velocity sensors shall be used to measure and monitor the vibrations. The monitoring shall be done for 24 hours with duly calibrated velocity sensors. The agency will then submit the report for the same to the DMRC within seven days after completion of the monitoring,'' a senior official of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

They will also have to follow the guidelines set by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA).

''As and when the DMRC receives any vibration-related complaint, monitoring is carried out, the actual source of vibration is identified and necessary measures are taken to minimise the vibration at the complaint location,'' the official said.

The DMRC has always been concerned about the safety of its structures, as well as the nearby buildings. In the past as well, various measures have been taken such as the installation of specially designed shock absorbers, extra padding on tracks, etc., at critical points along the tracks to minimise vibrations transmitted to nearby buildings. These initiatives have not only enhanced passenger comfort, but also safeguarded the structural integrity of surrounding buildings, officials said.

The collected data from this new exercise would provide ''crucial insights'' into the effectiveness of previous measures and guide future improvements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

US: Death toll in Hawaii wildfire reaches 93, deadliest in 100 years 

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Uzbekistan starts trial over 65 child deaths linked to contaminated cough syrups and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlement pending review; Namibia bans poultry imports from Denmark, Netherlands due to bird flu and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court halts Purdue Pharma bankruptcy settlem...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, shares soar; Virgin Galactic launches tourists to edge of space and more

Science News Roundup: Canada's Telesat says MDA to build 198 satellites, sha...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transform Your Life with These Ultra-Efficient, Time-Friendly Habits

Exploring the Enchanting Beauty of Indian Forests: A Journey into Nature's Wonderland

Securing Truth Online: The Power of Image Encryption Against Deepfakes

Unleashing VR and AR Potential: Transforming Global Tech Landscape

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023